When you've got gaming laptops for $599 and PCs for $699, Walmart is weirdly the best place for pre-Prime Day PC gaming deals

Walmart is not the first place I think of when it comes to looking for the best PC gaming deals. And it's especially not the place I'd think of looking for the best Amazon Prime Day deals, either, yet here we are in the topsy-turvy world of 2024 and Walmart is smashing it.

Whether it's a $599 MSI gaming laptop, a $329 Samsung 4K IPS screen, a full RTX 4060 gaming PC for $699, an RTX 4070 laptop for under $1,200, or the cheapest RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti prices we've seen, Walmart has a bunch of deals for the discerning PC gamer. And we are naught if not discerning.

I rather think that $699 gaming PC is the pick of the lot—it's a serious machine for the money, without compromise—but if you've been looking for an affordable new machine this is probably where I'd be spending my money right now.

Normally I'd be thinking Newegg for my PC gaming goodies, it's usually capable of beating out the Amazon moral morass of dubious discounts, but even just a casual perusal of the Walmart PC gaming deals page has brought up some goodies that are far and away better-priced than the competition.

So, here are my favorite six pre-Prime Day Walmart deals:

1. HP Victus 16 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700H | 16-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199 at Walmart

The Victus range isn't the HP brand that comes to mind when you think gaming laptop, but it's the affordable side of the business which is still able to pack a decent punch for the price. This RTX 4070-powered machine is the cheapest we've found toting Nvidia's third-tier mobile GPU, but it is a 120 W version, not the full 140 W monty. That will still deliver at the 1080p res of this screen and will work comfortably under this relatively slim 16-inch chassis. The rest of the spec—16 GB DDR5 and 1 TB SSD—are exactly what you'd hope for at this end of the market, too. A really good price for a seriously solid machine.

2. iBuyPower TraceMesh | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 7 5700 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $999 $699 at Walmart (save $300)

Walmart's got some tasty Prime-y deals going down right now, and this iBuyPower rig is certainly one of them. We've been into the Yeyian Yumi for its CPU/GPU combo, but this ups the ante with a full eight-core/16-thread chip at its heart to complement the RTX 4060 GPU. It's just been knocked down by another $100 to $699, and out-of-the-box you're getting a full gaming PC that will deliver both in terms of 1080p gaming and productivity, too, thanks to that CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD. For a budget PC, this is a simply outstanding deal. There may not be a huge upgrade path given the AM4 platform has been replaced, but AMD is still making chips for it, and you could go as high as a 16-core, 32-thread CPU if you wanted to go really big.

3. HP Victus 15 | RTX 4050 | Ryzen 5 8645HS | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 8 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD | $979 $599 at Walmart (save $380)

Let's be upfront about this, nobody wants a laptop with just 8 GB of RAM in 2024. But when you're talking about a gaming notebook that costs just $600, but with a decent RTX 40-series GPU inside it, I can swallow it. Especially when you can easily upgrade the RAM with just a wee screwdriver in-hand. And 16 GB of fast dual-channel DDR5 is just $50-odd right now. The RTX 4050 is just a 75 W variant, so not the outright fastest, but will still definitely do a job at 1080p, and for this money, that's all you can ask.

4. Samsung Odyssey G70B | 28-inch | 4K | 144 Hz | IPS | $599 $329.99 at Walmart (save $269.01)

The cheapest 4K gaming monitor on this list is also the smallest, but do not for a second let that put you off, because the 28-inch screen will have a tighter pixel pitch and will look seriously sharp. It's also a high refresh rate IPS panel, too, so the colors will be on-point. The 400 cd/m² max brightness isn't stellar, but as this isn't a HDR screen I wouldn't worry about that, either. Not when you're paying this sort of cash for it. Price check: Amazon $457.49

5. MSI Ventus 2X RTX 4060 | 8 GB GDDR6 | 3,072 shaders | 2,490 MHz | $293 at Walmart

If you must have Ada Lovelace, Nvidia's latest gaming architecture, the cheapest way in is this RTX 4060. Faster than the RTX 3060 but the price suggests it should have been better. You do get the full DLSS 3.5 suite, though, and it's pretty decent at encoding video for streaming. Nevertheless, we prefer AMD's RX 7600 or last-gen RX 6700. RTX 4060 price check: Best Buy $299.99 | Amazon $299.99 | Newegg $299.99