Hades cleans up at the 2021 BAFTA Games Awards

Supergiant's Hades was the big winner at this year's BAFTA Games Awards, winning not only Best Game but also the awards for Artistic Achievement, Game Design, Narrative, and Performer in a Supporting Role—which went to Logan Cunningham who portrays Hades as well as Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, the Storyteller, and all those expressive groans of Charon's.

The other winners of note to PC players were Debut Game winner Carrion, Evolving Game winner Sea of Thieves, and Kentucky Route Zero, which won the award for Original Property. To take home Best Game, Hades beat Half-Life: Alyx, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ghost of Tsushima, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and The Last of Part 2, which won the only publicly voted category, EE Game of the Year.

Here's a full list of the awards and their winners.