Guild Wars 2 peaked 400,000 concurrent users during headstart

Ooh, shiny numbers. You've probably witnessed, heard of, or participated in the small armies of players steamrolling the lands of Tyria in Guild Wars 2 during its three-day headstart, but publisher NCsoft revealed today those armies peaked at a staggering 400,000 concurrent users at one point. Nope, that isn't an extra zero.

NCsoft also said Guild Wars 2 sold over 1 million copies leading up to today's launch, an impressive feat for a pre-launch promotion and a promising glimpse of the MMO's continually expanding population going forward. Check out our thoughts in our ongoing review .