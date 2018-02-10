Grappling hook platformer Remnants of Naezith is out now

Remnants of Naezith caught my eye last month with a flashy trailer showing off its grappling hook platforming, neon lights and limitless speed, and now it's swung onto Steam properly. It'll cost you around $9/£6.50, and it might be worth considering.

The grappling hook is its main draw, and you use it to hurl and pull yourself through its 80 levels across four chapters. The idea is to stay one step ahead of the game, planning your next hook in advance so you can keep your speed ramping up. There's no speed limit, but making sure you avoid objects is going to prove difficult—it looks like one of those games in which you'll want to play every level multiple times until you've committed its layout to memory and can fly through without hitting any obstacles.

Levels will have their own quirks to keep you on your toes: in one you'll be moving upwards as the water level rises, in another you'll avoid spinning saw blades. You can find 'remnants' to unlock hidden levels or try out community-made maps if you want a change of pace.

Leaderboards will be a big deal, here, and you'll be trying to earn badges as your global ranking improves. You'll be able to watch the replays of the top players to try and improve your game and learn the intricacies of a particular stage, which I think is a nice touch.

You can pick it up on Steam here. Watch the trailer below to see the game in action.