GPU maker Colorful copied EVGA’s ‘About Us’ page word for word and thought no one would notice

Usually if you want to learn more about a company, a good place to start is the 'About' page on that firm's website. If you were to look up information on the GPU manufacturer Colorful, however, you might notice something peculiar, as Reddit did. Colorful's About page mentions a Step-Up program, something that is exclusive to EVGA, and claims it is headquartered in Brea, California where EVGA happens to reside. Hmmm.

It's not just peculiar, it's a lazy copy/paste from EVGA's own About page, with only the name of the company changed to protect the guilty. For comparison, here's what EVGA's About page states:

"EVGA is one of the top NVIDIA authorized partners in channel sales throughout North America. Based on the philosophy of intelligent innovation, market knowledge, and the real time operation, EVGA continues to identify the need in the market place and providing the solution to that need. By offering product differentiation, 24/7 tech service, a 90 day Step-Up program, and other customer focused programs, EVGA is a clear leader in all categories: etail, retail, distribution, and system builders. With headquarters in Brea, CA, EVGA's global coverage includes EVGA GmbH in Munich, EVGA LATAM in Miami, and EVGA Hong Kong."

And here's Colorful's About page:

"Colorful is one of the top NVIDIA authorized partners in channel sales throughout North America. Based on the philosophy of intelligent innovation, market knowledge, and the real time operation, Colorful continues to identify the need in the market place and providing the solution to that need. By offering product differentiation, 24/7 tech service, a 90 day Step-Up program, and other customer focused programs, Colorful is a clear leader in all categories: etail, retail, distribution, and system builders. With headquarters in Brea, CA, Colorful's global coverage includes Colorful GmbH in Munich, Colorful in Miami, and Colorful Hong Kong."

Granted, there are some similarities between EVGA and Colorful, in that both deal exclusively with Nvidia for their respective graphics card lineups. But beyond that, these are two very different companies.

Colorful is not some fly-by-night operation, either. Citing a Digitimes report that is no longer available for public viewing, TechPowerUp reported in 2015 that Colorful had become the world's second biggest graphics card vendor, surpassing Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI. At the time, it was shipping 500,000 graphics cards per month, and was projected to ship 5 million cards in all of 2015.

Our only guess is that Colorful figured nobody would ever check its About page, and rather than come up with something original (and accurate), it would just copy over EVGA's text.