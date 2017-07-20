Gorgeous adventure game Figment marks launch window with weird and wonderful music video

We first caught wind of Bedtime Digital Games' Figment in March—a musical action adventure game set against a lovely-looking, hand-drawn world filled with colour and puzzles and nightmarish adversaries. It's said to take place within the recesses of the human mind and, if its latest trailer is anything to go by, it seems its come on quite a bit since our last visit.

I say trailer, but the latest short is fact a wonderfully weird music video with slivers of in-game footage spliced in along the way. Check it out:

Not that there was anything wrong with the whimsical video that accompanied the game's reveal a few months back, but I am totally digging The Plague in this one. Echoing the baddies of equally stylish PlayStation platformer Roco Loco, here's an antagonist who appears as endearing as it does nasty. As I mentioned last time, there's also a Studio Ghibli/Tim Burton/Amanita Design vibe about Figment which is no bad thing.

If this is the first you're hearing of Figment, here's the skinny as per its devs:

"Figment presents a gorgeous hand-drawn world to explore and restore. Fight fears head-on as you battle with sinister nightmares. Use both brawn and brain, solving puzzles and battling enemies. And enjoy a full score of musical performances, nightmarish and otherwise, which spring to life dynamically as you explore the world!"

Figment is without a hard launch date for now, however is expected to land on PC this September. Check out its official site for more details.