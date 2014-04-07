Goat Simulator gets free maps and multiplayer mode in May patch

The bad news is that Coffee Stain Studios, developer of Goat Simulator , has announced that it's not planning to sell any DLC for its not-quite-a-simulation game. The amazing news is that the team plans to add a bunch of free content to the game some time in the middle of May.

“Patch 1.1 for Goat Simulator will be adding a whole new playable map, roughly the size of the original map, local splitscreen multiplayer, new achievements, new goats, and more!” Coffee Stain posted on the Goat Simulator Facebook page , where you can connect with your fellow goat enthusiasts.

In all seriousness, it's probably wise that Coffee Stain isn't charging for this. This whole Goat Simulator phenomenon is amusing to watch from the sidelines, but in our review Andy found that it is mostly just a joke, and one that is not even worth $10. I doubt that the content suggested in the patch will fix that, but it couldn't hurt.

If you're into the idea of animal simulation games, Bear Simulator , which has handily exceeded its Kickstarter funding goal, looks like a more honest attempt, and a better game overall.