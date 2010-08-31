Gigasploding dragon meteors in Final Fantasy XIV

This trailer definitely has some game in there. I saw it. It was hard to see it, because I was pretty busy laughing at the word "surcease", but it's there towards the end. Here's the trailer:

I'm usually pretty excited for Final Fantasy games (what? FFVII was a PC game, we can talk about that here), but the MMO part just makes me nervous. How can the grind of a Final Fantasy game survive without that constant drip-feed of story and rendered sequences that make the singleplayer experiences so engrossing? Judging from the ratio of cut-scene to game in this trailer, they don't want us dwelling on the game part of this too much yet.