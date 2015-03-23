Get bonus XP and gold in Diablo 3 this week

It's been a year since Blizzard released their excellent Reaper of Souls expansion for Diablo 3. To celebrate this milestone, anyone who plays the game this week will get a +100% bonus to gold and experience earned in-game, which is nice of them.

"As with previous buffs, the bonuses provided will stack multiplicatively with existing in-game bonuses," say Blizzard. "This includes those provided by items, Shrines, Pools of Reflection, and Paragon points." Multiplicatively? What a word. Full details here.