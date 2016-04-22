Popular

Geralt goes on a mini-adventure in new Witcher 3: Blood and Wine screens

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt DLC Blood and Wine is set in the previously-unseen duchy of Touissant, which sounds like a lovely place: Nice weather, good wine, fancy architecture, and utterly untouched by the scourge of war. Today, developer CD Projekt released a handful of new screens showcasing the brightly-colored realm, that also tells a fun little tale of Geralt's first visit. Let's follow along!

Like a drifter on a high plain, Geralt rides into town.

Geralt decides to sample the cuisine at a local eatery. Classy place!

Our hero introduces himself to the ladies—you know what that means! Ooh la laa!

Later, he takes a stroll through the garden, a magical, verdant refuge from the worries of the world.

HOLY CRAP THESE WERE NOT IN THE BROCHURE

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine may or may not be coming soon. We'll keep you posted.

