It still makes me uneasy that my hundreds of Steam games can't be passed on when I die, at least not without violating the EULA

Features
By published

(But can you really violate a EULA from beyond the grave?)

As a teenager, I really enjoyed the game Shoot Many Robots. It wasn't amazing, but it was a lot of dumb fun, and the memories I have playing it matter to me. Something Shoot Many Robots and I have in common is that we are both mortal, but while I am mere flesh and bone and Shoot Many Robots was delisted from Steam at the request of the publisher, it and all the other delisted games I own can experience a sort of immortality in my Steam library.

When I'm dust, the number of Steam accounts with access to Shoot Many Robots will not change, but the number of people who can play the game above board will, because bequeathing a Steam account in a will is technically a form of account sharing and against the terms of service.

Some Steam accounts are worth thousands of dollars in software licenses, and whether Steam is around in 100 years or not, it feels wrong that your account is meant to just sit and rot when you die.

You can of course just pass your Steam username and password on to your next of kin before you kick the bucket, and I doubt anyone who's received such a gift has actually had it revoked by Valve. But the erosion of genuine media ownership still feels like a problem without a good solution in sight, and gamers are starting to make more noise about it.

"2024 was the year gamers really started pushing back on the erosion of game ownership," we said at the end of last year.

Steam isn't likely to go anywhere anytime soon, but an increasingly entropic games industry in which live service games frequently go belly up (or are just shut down because they got old) has galvanized the sentiment that preservation needs to be a priority moving forward, seen especially in the 'Stop Killing Games' campaign.

Storefronts like GOG do better than Steam when it comes to the fate of our libraries after death: GOG only sells DRM-free games, and their associated licenses come with offline installers that can be used forever, in theory. You can even bequeath your GOG library to someone else, given you have proof of your own death.

But GOG notes that there is "little to no existing legal guidance on the issue of videogames preservation." It's one issue that standards are low, and another altogether that precedents haven't been set. None of this even existed until very recently.

It seems to be an increasingly common sticking point that gamers demand more from the processes that govern game ownership, and if physical media can't be the answer for everything, sustainable digital alternatives may be necessary to ensure we can leave our games to future generations. At the same time, DRM clearly isn't going away—what's the middle ground?

TOPICS
Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming industry
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. As is tradition with incoming presidents, Trump is traveling to Washington, DC to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House as well as meet with Republican congressmen on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Elon Musk says he's sold X to Elon Musk's xAI
SUQIAN, CHINA - OCTOBER 6, 2024 - Illustration Tencent&#039;s plan to buy Ubisoft, Suqian, Jiangsu province, China, October 6, 2024. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Ubisoft and Tencent are forming a new company that will take control of its most successful franchises: Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. As is tradition with incoming presidents, Trump is traveling to Washington, DC to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House as well as meet with Republican congressmen on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Elon Musk says he's sold X to Elon Musk's xAI
See more latest
Most Popular
Beaten up cars going around a track.
There's barely more than a demo in Wreckfest 2's early access debut, but I can't stop playing it
Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 gaming laptop
The focus on GPU efficiency over fps means this year's gaming laptops are capable of something they've never been good at
A man walking through the wilderness wearing a onesie
I laughed, I fell, I ragequit: Baby Steps is a hilarious walking simulator I can't wait to watch speedrunners try to defeat
Art depicting half of a Terminator&#039;s helmet juxtaposed with half of a Tyranid&#039;s face.
As a Warhammer fan of over 20 years, I've worked out the 3 rules Amazon needs to follow to make a great Warhammer TV show
Inzoi player character holding a coffee
Inzoi lets you customize your entire house down to the last thread, which is great in theory but doesn't feel good in practice
Phantom Blade Zero
Chinese action game Phantom Blade Zero didn't click for me until I realized its deep commitment to wuxia film authenticity meant I had to relearn how swords work
Dancing Green in Final Fantasy 14.
Final Fantasy 14's latest raids have me fully convinced that Square Enix can still cook, even as job design lags behind
Razer Blade 16 (2025) gaming laptop
Nvidia RTX 5090 mobile tested: The needle hasn't moved on performance but this is the first time I'd consider ditching my desktop for a gaming laptop
kingdom come deliverance 2 thunderstone quest
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's masterful quest design can be summed up by one wonderfully weird search for a magic stone
Blue Protocol players dancing minutes before the game closes forever
What will we do at the end of the world? If MMOs are any indication: mostly what we already do, plus a lot of dancing