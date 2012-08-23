GameStreams tracker says League of Legends is the king of streaming

It's been pretty clear for a while that two games are clashing for the eSports community's top spot: StarCraft II and League of Legends. While contenders like Dota 2 are on the rise, no one has yet dislodged either of these two titans from their ongoing struggle. GameStreams.com , which tracks data from TwitchTV, Livestream, Ustream, and reGame, says that, at least in terms of online streaming viewership, League of Legends is dominating.

"League of Legends has been the most broadcasted and watched game since we started tracking what game a channel was broadcasting in September 2011," GameStreams co-founder Mark Carter told Forbes . "Looking back to February 2012, which was the first time we reported figures on how many unique channels broadcasted specific games; League of Legends (LoL) was broadcasted by 34,767 channels while StarCraft II (SCII) was broadcasted by 12,723. These numbers have stayed pretty consistent throughout the months with LoL being broadcasted by 34,944 channels and SCII being broadcasted by 11,248 last month in July."

Carter didn't provide total viewership numbers, but at least in terms of total channels, that's a pretty decisive victory for Riot's MOBA. Obviously there are other areas to look at as well, like tournament attendance, so we can't say for sure whether LoL fans can start celebrating a flawless victory. If you could only pick one eSport to watch for the rest of your life, what would it be?