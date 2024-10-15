Six-shooter buffs in the latest Helldivers 2 balance patch have spawned a galaxy of Hulk-deleting Revolver Ocelots

Earlier this week, Helldivers 2 completed its 60-day patch plan—an effort so admirable that we won't even detract any points over the fact that the tour of duty actually took 63 days. Patch 01.001.104 hit Helldivers 2 today, rounding out a sweeping collection of promised tweaks for weapons, stratagems, enemies, and core game mechanics. Among those many adjustments, however, was this particular patch note:

P-4 Senator

Armor penetration increased from 3 to 4

Projectile damage increased from 175 to 200

Projectile durable damage increased from 35 to 70

Traditionally, the P-4 Senator revolver, a sidearm from the very first Helldivers 2 premium warbond, hasn't enjoyed much attention from Helldivers on the frontlines. It's always packed a heavy punch capable of knocking out the more durable of Helldivers 2 run-of-the-mill fodder, but its slow fire rate, limited ammo capacity, and long reloads made it less attractive than other sidearm options. If I'm reaching for a backup weapon when I'm being swarmed, I'm usually looking for something that can spray enough rounds to clear some breathing room, like the trusty P-19 Redeemer.

Now, however, the P-4 Senator has become something different: something more. Rather than a last-ditch holdout sidearm, the revolver is now a purpose-built powerhouse, packing enough firepower and armor penetration to delete some of Super Earth's nastiest enemies.

It didn't take long for players to embrace the revolver's new status. The Helldivers 2 subreddit is awash in video clips showing all manner of Terminid and Automaton getting casually unmade by high-caliber handgun rounds.

Bile Titans, those towering menaces requiring the application of the heaviest possible ordinance? Revolver wins.

Gunships, the aerial Automaton weapon platforms capable of withering barrages of rocket fire? Revolver wins.

Even Hulks—the stomping, heavily-plated juggernauts who've burned me to a crisp with their flamethrower arms more times than I'd like to admit—are prey for the newly-empowered Senator.

There will, undoubtedly, be those who think that this is yet further proof that Helldivers 2 is getting too easy, but I'll take the world where I can shoot gunships out of the air with a six-shooter long before the world where I can't. Now Arrowhead just needs to patch in a weird ocelot screech when you do your revolver twirling.