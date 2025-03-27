Last year's best RTS gets its first piece of DLC alongside a meaty free update

Out Now | Paths to Power DLC | Sins of a Solar Empire II - YouTube Watch On

Sins of a Solar Empire 2, last year's brilliant fusion of RTS and 4X, has just received its first piece of premium DLC: Paths to Power.

The DLC throws 10 new scenario maps into the mix, giving interstellar conquerors bespoke objective-based challenge missions with distinct victory conditions.

These include a scenario where you'll have to take out an adversary by destroying their homeworld using your only titan equipped with the ability to summon reinforcements. And you won't have a homeworld of your own to fall back to if things get too heated.

Other scenarios include one where you'll be protecting your territory from an unrelenting alien invasion, another where you'll use new mechanics to subjugate the galaxy using culture, and a scenario where you'll have work together with your rivals (or screw them over) to escape a dying solar system.

While the new scenarios are very welcome, the headline attraction is really the free update, Total Subjugation.

Total Subjugation sees the return of population mechanics from the first game, adding an allegiance system that's determined by the culture of your populations and the culture of your empire, which is then reflected by bonuses and debuffs.

On top of this returning mechanic, you'll also get to play around with a trio of new units: the TEC Stilat Missile Corvette, the Vasari Heavy Fighter Strikecraft, and the Vasari Junsurak Warden Frigate. No love for the Advent, sadly.

Planet variety is also getting a nice boost thanks to another trio of new additions: ice moons, volcanic moons and barren planets.

Ironclad has also rebalanced the entire game, tweaking everything from research to unit durability.

So even if you don't fancy parting with your cash for the DLC, you've still got plenty of reasons to dip back into Sins of a Solar Empire 2. And honestly I'm pleased to see the free update introducing so much new stuff compared to the DLC—which feels less essential, though still tempting.