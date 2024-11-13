Warcraft Rumble, Blizzard's first new RTS in years, will finally shed its mobile shackles and come to PC in December

PC Announcement | Warcraft Rumble - YouTube Watch On

We didn't get too excited when Blizzard unveiled Warcraft Rumble in 2023: It was the company's first new RTS in years, which made it kind of a big deal given that Blizzard made its bones on legendary RTS games like Warcraft and StarCraft, but it was a mobile game, and so we were left out of the fun. Until now, that is.

As part of today's celebration of the 30th anniversary of Warcraft—and boy, am I feeling old right now—Blizzard announced that Warcraft Rumble is on the way to PC, with a beta test set to begin on December 10.

It's not an entirely surprising move. Diablo Immortal, the mobile take on Diablo that caused such a stink when it was announced in 2018, did the same thing, coming to PC in 2022. And while mobile ports are sometimes not great, Warcraft Rumble looks not terrible: PC Gamer's Fraser Brown said it doesn't stand up to Blizzard's classics, but acknowledged that "as mobile games go, it's not a bad one," with both a PvE campaign and support for online PvP skirmishes.

Warcraft Rumble will be available on PC via Battle.net, and like its mobile counterpart will be free to play. If you don't want to wait for December, you can take a shot at the mobile version on Android and iOS devices.