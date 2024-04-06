Larian publishing director on mass layoffs: 'None of these companies are at risk of going bankrupt. They were just at risk of pissing off the shareholders'

Speaking with Game File (users will encounter a paywall) at the Game Developers Choice Awards, Larian director of publishing Michael Douse gave his take on the current state of the industry, including some sharp criticism on the wave after wave of mass layoffs we've been seeing.

"They are an avoidable fuck-up," Douse said. "That's all they really are. That's why you see one after the other. Because companies are going: 'Well, finally. Now we can, too. We've wanted to do it for ages. Everyone else is. So why don't we?' That's really kind of sick."

Though Douse allowed that big publishers are complicated operations that can't react quickly to new demands or market changes, he argued that better planning and leadership could have prevented the worst of what we're seeing, and expressed frustration with how the industry continues with its business as usual in glitzy events like the GDC Awards or BAFTAs: "We should be humbled by this period. It doesn't feel like we're humbled by this period as an industry."

He also pointed out that there's an issue of competing incentives for publicly traded game companies, with concerns over stock price coming at the expense of both players and developers: "None of these companies are at risk of going bankrupt," Douse said. "They're just at risk of pissing off the shareholders. And that's fine. That's how they work. The function of a public company is to create growth for its shareholders... It's not to make a happy climate for the employees."

Douse pointed to Swen Vincke's leadership, as well as Larian's ability to make risky moves unbeholden to shareholders, as major reasons for the company's success in recent years. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier argued a similar point in an op-ed back around Baldur's Gate 3's release.

Though Douse acknowledged that the final decision would always be up to Vincke, he said that going public would likely never be the move for Larian: "Creating the games that we wanted to make, going public might give us more money, but it would be antithetical to the quality part of what we're trying to do. So it wouldn't make our games better. It would just make us rushed."

You can check out the conversation in full by subscribing to Game File, the newsletter of former Kotaku editor in chief Stephen Totilo. Douse and Totilo also discussed how Steam and social media have changed the way games are sold, that consoles are still playing catch-up with PC in that area, and how early access is the way to go for Larian⁠—Douse noted that Larian's "whatever the next thing will be" will likely follow Original Sin 2 and Baldur's Gate 3's release model.