Fallout: London, the DLC-sized Fallout 4 mod, is getting DLC of its own

Fallout: London , the Fallout 4 mega-mod that brings the post-nuclear experience to the British Isles, is getting DLC of its own. Developer Team Folon said the next patch for the mod has gotten a little out of hand, so the team has decided to roll with something more ambitious.

"What started as a simple hotfix has grown into something much bigger," the studio said on the Fallout: London Discord. "Given the scope of this update, we're aware it may make changes that impact save files, so rather than risking breaking things for a small update, we're looking to roll this into a part of our very first DLC!"

Team Folon said the Fallout: London DLC "will feature both new and previously cut content that we're working hard to restore." No details have been revealed at this point, but perhaps King Charles will finally make his debut as a ghoulified monarch: He and his mum were both planned for the game, but developers opted to remove them out of respect following Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022. As a loyal citizen of the Empire—sorry, the Commonwealth—I'd say it was the right move, but it's been a couple years now and I think that's long enough.

The studio has also achieved an ambition it expressed back in August , announcing today that it is now an officially registered business. Fans of the mod are invited to share thoughts on what it should get up to next via a Google survey that covers broad topics like preferred genres, favored storefronts, willingness to throw money at early access games, and of course how likely you might be to purchase "a small indie game" from the studio. Team Folon said in its message that it "will always continue to support Fallout: London," but it sure looks like the dev team is eager to spread its wings.

A release target for the next Fallout: London patch and DLC wasn't provided, but you can check out the planned fixes and changes—but nothing about the new content, sorry—through the real-time changelog .