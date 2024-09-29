Check out this Death metal action RPG based on stylish tabletop game Mörk Borg

The tabletop RPG Mörk Borg is coming to the world of videogames with Mörk Borg: Heresy Supreme—which you can expect to be something like the world of Scandinavian metal blended with the vibes of Dark Souls. The project was announced in a new trailer, posted to YouTube, and will be funded via a Kickstarter campaign before releasing on Steam.

Heresy Supreme will be a "side-scrolling, semi-procedural grimdark fantasy world" where players are doomed travelers trying to prevent the onrushing apocalypse and/or make it worse. The debut trailer shows slow, methodical combat based around quick dodges, thrusts, and blocks—and some punchy magic attacks that look like they take a lot of time to charge up.

Mörk Borg has been a bit of a sensation in the tabletop roleplaying world over the past few years because it's an incredibly stylish work of modern graphic design on top of being an appealing, rules-light tabletop game. The books themselves are as much artwork as rulebook, which very much appeals to the kind of collector mentality that many modern tabletop gamers enjoy—even if you never play Mörk Borg, it's a delight to own.

Heresy Supreme looks to be taking in some of those interesting tabletop aspects, especially the idea that your character is a "foul soul" who is metaphysically and physically rotting away. As you level up some abilities others will get worse. "The more you level up, the higher the chances you may lose something in the process," say developers Morbidware.

There will also be RPG-style skill checks at various points.

"Every character has four abilities—Strength, Agility, Presence, and Toughness—that determine your likelihood of survival. They affect mechanics and interactions with the world, enemies, and other characters. Some encounters, events, and choices require you to roll a d20 modified by the relevant ability. You should always put your life in the hands of a die roll. That’s why it’s called die roll," say the developers.

You can find out more about Mörk Borg: Heresy Supreme on the Morbidware website, on Steam, and on Kickstarter.