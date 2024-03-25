Here's slice and dice, the roguelike RPG where each of your party members is a different die

After a while of kicking around on other platforms, Slice & Dice has finally come to Steam, so I'm going to take this occasion to let you know that it exists!

It's a pretty straightforward dice-tossing tactical battle setup of a turn-based RPG. Each run you have five heroes, each of which is represented by a die, and fight a series of encounters against monsters whose actions are determined by—you guessed it—a die roll.

You then take the results of your rolls and figure out how to match attacks and blocks with enemy attacks powers to beat the bad guys before you lose all your heroes. Beat them first and you'll heal up, get a few bonuses, and move to the next fight. Win 20 fights and you win.

That sounds simple, but it gets pretty complicated pretty fast. There are something l ike 128 hero classes, 73 monsters, and 473 items to grab. The different hero classes each have their own dice with its own faces, and each upgrade into a different tree of heroes to choose from. The items modify the faces of the hero's dice, upgrading or even fully replacing them with new effects.

Did I mention you can reroll and lock in dice results before you choose how to use them each round? You can do that. Combined with a generous undo function when assigning dice at round's end you're able to approach each turn like a neat little tactical puzzle to optimize. Or just pick some full-on berserker dice and go to town. Your call.

You can find Slice & Dice on Steam for $9, or as a bundle with the android version on itch.io for $18.