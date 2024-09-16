Today's Wordle answer for Monday, September 16

Make sure you use our tips to give your Monday Wordle the best possible start. Keep things quick and simple with our general tips, spend some time with our clue for the September 16 (1185) puzzle, or skip the whole thing and take a cheeky peek at today's answer instead. Whatever your preference, we've got it covered.

This Wordle was more elusive than difficult. I loved the way I uncovered a few green letters nice and early. I did not appreciate just how many valid options they gave me to work through. And I really disliked the way that today's answer was blindingly obvious after I'd won, and there was nothing stopping me from trying that out earlier (other than me). I'll do better tomorrow.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, September 16

Sweet, sticky, and carefully crafted by industrious insects. This edible substance is stored in tiny wax compartments, waiting to be harvested.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's get going. The answer to the September 16 (1185) Wordle is HONEY.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

September 15: RECUR

RECUR September 14: BROAD

BROAD September 13: HARSH

HARSH September 12: BRASS

BRASS September 11: AISLE

AISLE September 10: REBEL

REBEL September 9: DEBIT

DEBIT September 8: DRAWN

DRAWN September 7: OWNER

OWNER September 6: RERUN

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.