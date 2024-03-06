Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 6

If you've been scratching your head at today's Wordle, you might want to take a peek at our hint, written especially for the March 6 (991) game. Or maybe you'd rather get straight to the best bit and celebrate the latest addition to your win streak instead by clicking through to today's Wordle answer. However you want to win, we've got it covered.

I couldn't have done worse on my first go today—or much better on my second. As sudden turnarounds go, this was a good one, a full row of grey letters turning into four greens and yellows. My third guess was almost a formality—a nice, easy, win at the end of an extraordinary game.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, March 6

If someone's eyes are welling up, if they're feeling so down they could almost cry, or they've just been chopping onions, they might be described as looking a bit _____.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Time to enjoy your win. The answer to the March 6 (991) Wordle is TEARY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 5: HUNCH

HUNCH March 4: FLAME

FLAME March 3: STATE

STATE March 2: URBAN

URBAN March 1: FORTY

FORTY February 29: IMAGE

IMAGE February 28: DEVIL

DEVIL February 27: SENSE

SENSE February 26: OFTEN

OFTEN February 25: SMITH

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.