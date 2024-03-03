Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 3

Looking for a Wordle win? Whether you're about to tackle a blank board or you're one guess away from losing, you'll find all the tips you need to beat today's puzzle right here. Learn how to make the most of every single line with our general advice, take a peek at a clue for the March 3 (988) game if you'd like a helping hand, or reveal today's answer if you need to.

Today's Wordle got off to a great start, and I soon found myself staring at four bright green letters… and one gap. One gap that stayed grey after trying that letter… and that letter, and that letter… Just this once though I ran out of letters to try before I touched the bottom of the board, so it didn't feel too stressful to eliminate the other possibilities on the way down to my Wordle win.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, March 3

To make yourself clear, you might have to _____ your purpose. This word can also refer to the current condition of something, or even a particular area or territory—California is one of these, for example.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Get ready for another Wordle win. The answer to the March 3 (988) Wordle is STATE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

March 2: URBAN

URBAN March 1: FORTY

FORTY February 29: IMAGE

IMAGE February 28: DEVIL

DEVIL February 27: SENSE

SENSE February 26: OFTEN

OFTEN February 25: SMITH

SMITH February 24: PIPER

PIPER February 23: APART

APART February 22: HEAVY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.