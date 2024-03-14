Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, March 14

Keep your Wordle win streak on the right path with a helpful combination of today's clue and a range of tips that'll make sure you squeeze the most out of every guess. Still not enough? Then keep scrolling, because the answer to the March 14 (999) Wordle is waiting below.

This was one of those Wordles that went from a useless scramble of yellows to today's answer in a flash. All of the guesses that didn't go the way I hoped they would did at least nudge my stubborn letters a little closer to the right word every time, even if I couldn't see it happening until I was halfway down the board. Hurray for wrong guesses, I suppose.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, March 14

You'd use today's answer to compare two different points in time. Someone's changed behaviour _____ they fell in love. Ever _____ that new movie came out, merchandise for it seems to be everywhere.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's get this Thursday started. The answer to the March 14 (999) Wordle is SINCE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

March 13: LOCAL

LOCAL March 12: HEAVE

HEAVE March 11: PESKY

PESKY March 10: GRASP

GRASP March 9: CHEER

CHEER March 8: EARLY

EARLY March 7: CLONE

CLONE March 6: TEARY

TEARY March 5: HUNCH

HUNCH March 4: FLAME

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.