Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 13

Give your daily Wordle game a helping hand with our brilliant range of hints and tips. Keep on scrolling and you'll soon find a clue for the March 13 (998) puzzle, written to offer some direction but not instantly give the game away, and a little past that, today's Wordle answer. Whatever you need to win, we've got it.

Today's game was over before I'd even realized it had begun, one green suddenly turning into four, and from there the answer. Thank you, unusual word I wouldn't normally dare to use, for showing me the way. Same again tomorrow, if you don't mind.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, March 13

Today's answer refers to something or someone relating to a particular area, or from a small community. Something nearby, and just for a specific place. A village shop or a town's _____ history, for example.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here, you might need this. The answer to the March 13 (998) Wordle is LOCAL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 12: HEAVE

HEAVE March 11: PESKY

PESKY March 10: GRASP

GRASP March 9: CHEER

CHEER March 8: EARLY

EARLY March 7: CLONE

CLONE March 6: TEARY

TEARY March 5: HUNCH

HUNCH March 4: FLAME

FLAME March 3: STATE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.