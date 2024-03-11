Today's Wordle answer for Monday, March 11

Monday? Again? Let's make the best of it with an easy Wordle win. If you want that to take the form of the world's fastest victory then you're in luck, because here you're never more than a quick click away from today's answer. If you'd rather just have a fresh clue to fall back on, we can help with that too, as a hint for the March 11 (996) game's ready and waiting for you just below.

The grey letters that kept popping up turned out to be the driving force behind today's Wordle win. It was less a case of me finding the answer, and more that the answer found me, the only word left that would slot into place around the few greens I'd unearthed. With a bit of luck, I'll get to be more proactive tomorrow.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, March 11

Today's answer refers to something annoying, a minor irritation, or one more problem you didn't see coming. Think of a dog digging up a garden, a kid with their hand in the cookie jar again), or a fly that just won't stop buzzing around. There's only one vowel to find today.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's get the week started. The answer to the March 11 (996) Wordle is PESKY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 10: GRASP

GRASP March 9: CHEER

CHEER March 8: EARLY

EARLY March 7: CLONE

CLONE March 6: TEARY

TEARY March 5: HUNCH

HUNCH March 4: FLAME

FLAME March 3: STATE

STATE March 2: URBAN

URBAN March 1: FORTY

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.