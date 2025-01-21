Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, January 21

Use our Wordle tips to give your guessing a fresh edge, find new opportunities in your daily puzzling, and generally make the most out of every single letter you find. You could also have a read of the January 21 (1312) clue if you'd like something more direct, or even peek at today's answer if you need to turn your game around in an instant.

My first two rows today were the demoralising sort of helpful—every space was a grey letter, something I couldn't use. Experience has of course taught me that meant I'd eliminated heaps of dead-ends early on, and today's answer was just under my nose. Well, my nose and a few more guesses in the end, but the whole thing turned around pretty quickly. Phew.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, January 21

Fine sugar combined with a dash of water creates this sweet and decorative substance, something often used on top of cakes and cookies.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Ready to win? The answer to the January 21 (1312) Wordle is ICING.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

January 20: SQUID

SQUID January 19: ROWER

ROWER January 18: SILLY

SILLY January 17: PROSE

PROSE January 16: FLINT

FLINT January 15: KNACK

KNACK January 14: FANCY

FANCY January 13: CLOAK

CLOAK January 12: TOTAL

TOTAL January 11: DINGY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.