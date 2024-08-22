Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, August 22

You're in the right place if you need a little Wordle help. In a few quick clicks, you can find yourself looking at anything from the answer for the August 22 (1160) game to today's hint, written to give a bit of guidance while still leaving all the fun puzzling up to you. And if you don't need any Wordle help? Our tips can still help refresh your daily guesses.

Wow, that was close. I struggled to place a few early yellow letters for an uncomfortably long time. And when I did, I was left with a pretty open slot that could've accepted more letters than I had rows left to try. I'm glad I got there in the end, and I'm glad it was exciting, but I hope I'll do better tomorrow.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, August 22

Someone rude, coarse and uncaring might be called today's Wordle answer. It can also refer to an inelegant sort of strength, too. You might use this to force something open, for example. There are two different vowels tucked away in this Wordle.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

A little help if you need it. The answer to the August 22 (1160) Wordle is BRUTE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

August 21: MULCH

MULCH August 20: DELAY

DELAY August 19: METER

METER August 18: LANKY

LANKY August 17: STORM

STORM August 16: BRACE

BRACE August 15: ACORN

ACORN August 14: SHORE

SHORE August 13: NEIGH

NEIGH August 12: SKIFF

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.