Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, August 14

There's a hint for today's Wordle a little further down this page if you need a helping hand with Wednesday's game. You'll also find some general tips to make every puzzle just that little bit easier to solve. Still stuck? Not any more. The answer to the August 14 (1152) Wordle is right here too.

Oh, that was perfect. I started off somewhere around "mostly there", then found myself at "one letter off", and revealed today's Wordle answer the row after that. I don't think I could've been quicker if I'd tried. Well, not without taking a peek at the answer, anyway (do take a peek at the answer if you'd like a quick win).

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, August 14

Today's answer is that strip where water meets land. It can also be a coast, but it doesn't have to be—a lake or river will have one of these lines too.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Hey, you might need this. The answer to the August 14 (1152) Wordle is SHORE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

August 13: NEIGH

NEIGH August 12: SKIFF

SKIFF August 11: SCONE

SCONE August 10: MEDIC

MEDIC August 9: OUNCE

OUNCE August 8: SAUCY

SAUCY August 7: MACAW

MACAW August 6: ANVIL

ANVIL August 5: ENSUE

ENSUE August 4: LOWER

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.