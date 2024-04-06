Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, April 6

Turn your Wordle around in an instant with a quick click through to today's answer, or make sure you start off on the right track with our freshly-written clue for the April 6 (1022) game. However you want to play today, we've got the help you need.

"Yep, yep, nope, oh heck, save me, I think I've got this" is pretty much how today's Wordle went for me. It took five goes before I found a green letter that made the few clues I'd gathered fall into place, and even though I did manage to find today's answer just in time I can see that it still could've gone very badly for me on that last row. Let's hope tomorrow's game is a little less stressful.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, April 6

You'll need a bird brain to solve today's Wordle. You're looking for the name of a small songbird with a short pointed beak. Chaff, bull, gold, green, and strawberry are all types of this bird.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, a letter is not used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Your first win of the weekend. The answer to the April 6 (1022) Wordle is FINCH.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

April 5: WRIST

WRIST April 4: CLIMB

CLIMB April 3: PLAIT

PLAIT April 2: SERUM

SERUM April 1: FROND

FROND March 31: TABOO

TABOO March 30: FORCE

FORCE March 29: REALM

REALM March 28: SPEAK

SPEAK March 27: STUNG

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.