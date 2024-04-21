Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, April 21

There's a helpful hint for today's Wordle waiting just below if you need a clue, as well as the answer to the April 21 (1037) game just a little past that if you're worried about running out of guesses before you find the right word. Whatever you need to win, you'll find it here.

One yellow letter in two rows? I suppose that meant I'd got plenty of greys to not worry about early on. I did uncover a great string of greens soon after, the only problem was the mysterious letter I needed to find that'd solve today's Wordle was a slippery one, hiding away until the very end.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, April 21

Today's Wordle needs you to find another way of calling someone happy, or merry. Think of someone with a cheerful, Santa-like disposition and you'll get there.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Hey, looking for this? The answer to the April 21 (1037) Wordle is JOLLY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

April 20: LUCID

LUCID April 19: RAISE

RAISE April 18: FACET

FACET April 17: TITHE

TITHE April 16: SHANK

SHANK April 15: EQUIP

EQUIP April 14: BLIMP

BLIMP April 13: STEEL

STEEL April 12: WHINY

WHINY April 11: LOUSE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.