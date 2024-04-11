Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, April 11

Turn today's Wordle around in an instant with our help. Click straight through to today's answer if you like—it's ready and waiting to save your game if you need it. Or if you'd just like some idea of where to aim your guesses, take a look at a fresh clue for the April 11 (1027) game instead.

By my second go, I was looking at pretty much a full row—of yellow letters. Luckily for me, I had one green to go with them, and that meant I was able to sail through today's Wordle quite quickly. I think I've had such an easy time of things this week (so far…), I almost wouldn't mind a real hair-pulling challenge tomorrow.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, April 11

Moving up, ascending, being higher than before. Whether you're thinking of hills, mountains, or career ladders, this is the word for those trying to reach the top.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's win Wordle. The answer to the April 11 (1027) Wordle is LOUSE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

April 10: BROTH

BROTH April 9: MERGE

MERGE April 8: BREED

BREED April 7: VOILA

VOILA April 6: FINCH

FINCH April 5: WRIST

WRIST April 4: CLIMB

CLIMB April 3: PLAIT

PLAIT April 2: SERUM

SERUM April 1: FROND

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.