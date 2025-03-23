Silent Hill f is not messing around – now it's been banned in Australia

News
By published

Konami's psychological horror contains elements the Australian Classification Board has historically frowned on.

Silent Hill f transmission trailer screenshots
(Image credit: Konami)

Silent Hill f may not release in Australia thanks to a decision by the country's Classification Board. The horror reboot has been "Refused Classification", which means its content is too extreme for an R18+ rating and is thus banned. As of right now, the organisation hasn't explained what's behind the ban.

It's not hard to join the dots ourselves, though, and Steam's mature content description for Silent Fill f is the best place to start. According to that listing—which is filed by Konami—"The game contains depictions of gender discrimination, child abuse, bullying, drug-induced hallucinations, torture and graphic violence".

That covers two areas the Australian Classification Board doesn't like: drug use and abuse—whether implied or otherwise—of minors. Fallout 3 famously fell afoul of the board's distaste for drugs, before the game was tweaked to accommodate Australia's rules. As for the latter, Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition and Omega Labyrinth Z are recent examples of offenders.

Set in the 1960s, Silent Hill f will take place in the remote rural town of Ebisugaoka. Protagonist Shimizu Hinako "must navigate the twisted paths of Ebisugaoka, solving complex puzzles and confronting grotesque monsters to survive". According to Konami's mature content description, the game reflects the "customs and culture" of 1960s Japan.

This isn't the first time a Silent Hill game has been banned in Australia. Silent Hill: Homecoming was refused classification in 2008, mainly because of its extreme graphic violence—before Australia introduced an R18+ rating in 2013, games that depicted detailed body dismemberment tended to be frowned upon.

Homecoming was altered and ended up releasing in Australia, which is the way these things tend to go with some rare high-profile examples: Devolver refused to edit Hotline Miami 2 for Australia, and it remains officially banned in the country. The same goes for the drug use depiction in Sludge Life—that game remains unavailable for Australians on Steam.

Whether Silent Hill f will be tweaked is hard to say: the areas the Classification Board takes issue with seem like prominent themes in the game. I've reached out to the Classification Board for more details, and will update when a response comes in.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

Read more
The teenage protagonist of Silent Hill f, wearing a Japanese schoolgirl uniform.
Ratings board gives away Silent Hill f's gut-churning tricks, listing face-slicing, arm-sawing and, worst of all, 'exposed buttocks'
Naoe looking at the wrist blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows will be censored in Japan to remove dismemberment and decapitations
Silent Hill f transmission trailer screenshots
'We've been keeping fans waiting for an awfully long time': We finally got to see more of Silent Hill f and boy, does it look great
Manhunt 2
I played the notoriously ratings-board-ravaged Manhunt 2 and was quite glad for the censorship actually
A screenshot from the Silent Hill F reveal trailer, showing a Japanese girl in a school uniform next to a truck
The Silent Hill F system requirements look pretty modest at first but that's only for all my 720p gamers out there
A woman with short hair stands next to a pot plant, provocatively
GOG's version of Silent Hill 4 has been updated with missing content from the original console game
Latest in Horror
Silent Hill f transmission trailer screenshots
Silent Hill f is not messing around – now it's been banned in Australia
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.
REPO dev says it wasn’t actually inspired by Lethal Company, and started as a singleplayer cleaning game: ‘It was nice, but far from what REPO is now’
Uplifted chimp Penn and cyber-rat Trip in the key art for Animal Use Protocol
Animal Use Protocol's dysfunctional chimp-rat alliance drags the Stasis series into a horrible new first-person era
A woman with short hair stands next to a pot plant, provocatively
GOG's version of Silent Hill 4 has been updated with missing content from the original console game
A man turns away from an open window while monsters gather in the dark
Look Outside is a survival horror RPG where you absolutely should not look outside
A stylized drawing of a horned demon with a skull for a face and glowing eyes peering over a forest cabin.
Bloober Team’s new horror label just unveiled an isometric survival horror game straight out of a comic book: ‘Avoid the Horned Man at all costs’
Latest in News
Silent Hill f transmission trailer screenshots
Silent Hill f is not messing around – now it's been banned in Australia
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: A view of Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California, United States on August 22, 2024.
'Google must divest the Chrome browser:' DOJ renews call for Google to sell Chrome, and Android could be next
Victory screen of Big Rigs showing infamous &quot;You&#039;re Winner&quot; message under a three-handle gold trophy
One of the worst games ever made is coming to Steam, but we won't know how cruel this joke is until we see the price tag
Sci-fi character from Dune
Dune: Awakening promises us a breath of fresh air, skipping early access for a full launch with no monthly subscription in May
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 Karlach concept art
'The dream of the tech industry is to sell off your company at an overinflated price and retire,' says actor behind Baldur's Gate 3's Karlach, 'And I feel that's being done with game studios right now'
assassin&#039;s creed shadows protector&#039;s armor
Assassin's Creed Shadows hits 2 million players, putting it on track to be the series' most successful game yet
More about horror
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.

REPO dev says it wasn’t actually inspired by Lethal Company, and started as a singleplayer cleaning game: ‘It was nice, but far from what REPO is now’
A man turns away from an open window while monsters gather in the dark

Look Outside is a survival horror RPG where you absolutely should not look outside
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: A view of Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California, United States on August 22, 2024.

'Google must divest the Chrome browser:' DOJ renews call for Google to sell Chrome, and Android could be next
See more latest
Most Popular
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 22: A view of Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California, United States on August 22, 2024.
'Google must divest the Chrome browser:' DOJ renews call for Google to sell Chrome, and Android could be next
Victory screen of Big Rigs showing infamous &quot;You&#039;re Winner&quot; message under a three-handle gold trophy
One of the worst games ever made is coming to Steam, but we won't know how cruel this joke is until we see the price tag
Sci-fi character from Dune
Dune: Awakening promises us a breath of fresh air, skipping early access for a full launch with no monthly subscription in May
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 Karlach concept art
'The dream of the tech industry is to sell off your company at an overinflated price and retire,' says actor behind Baldur's Gate 3's Karlach, 'And I feel that's being done with game studios right now'
King wielding his axe against would-be assassins in Norland.
Medieval colony sim Norland is getting a 'damn big update' that completely overhauls the game's mechanics: 'We're rolling out some radical changes to the core gameplay'
assassin&#039;s creed shadows protector&#039;s armor
Assassin's Creed Shadows hits 2 million players, putting it on track to be the series' most successful game yet
Rosella encounters a satyr in a forest in King&#039;s Quest 4
Eagle-eyed streamer spots that Roberta Williams' portrait in King's Quest 4 is based on her author photo on the back of the game box: 'I never noticed it before.'
Myst puzzle game
'You’ve been asking, and we’ve been listening': Myst remake adds a whole new world to the classic adventure, one originally introduced in another overhaul from 25 years ago
A lineup of heroes from Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets a crumb of support as EA offers free weapon skins to coincide with a 50% discount
Minthara BG3 looking upset
Another round of Baldur's Gate 3 unearthing reveals Minthara can end up living in a sewer, an unused beach ending, and more