GOG's version of Silent Hill 4 has been updated with missing content from the original console game

Silent Hill 4: The Room may not be my favorite Silent Hill, but it's far from the worst and it occupies an important place in the series—it's the last one Team Silent worked on. So it's always been a shame the PC version is incomplete, missing stuff that was in the PlayStation 2 version.

Until now, that is. As part of GOG's Preservation Program, the version of Silent Hill 4 that it's selling has been updated to include all those missing bits.

What makes Silent Hill 4 unique is that, in between the thoroughly traditional third-person survival horror cult investigation and weird nurse-bashing, you get to hang out in your apartment in first-person. It's a break from all that ammo-hoarding tension—until the point where it's not.

Your apartment eventually becomes haunted and a series of spooky scenes play out. While this was true of the PC version as well, for some reason seven whole hauntings that our PS2 friends enjoyed weren't there. We missed out on the wall of haunted dolls, the water tap leaking blood, the crying shadow child, and more. I know, you feel robbed as well. How dare they take away our sobbing cupboard infant.

As well as restoring all the missing hauntings, which were in the game's code but not enabled for some reason, the GOG version is now more stable and won't bug out if you alt-tab away to take a break from the ghostly visitations. It's also got improved modern controller support, so you'll be able to use your DualSense, vibration is working, and you can unplug one controller and plug in another mid-game without issue.

As previously announced, FEAR Platinum has also joined the GOG Preservation Program, alongside games like Fallout 2, Vampire: The Masquerade – Redemption, Ultima 1–8, Jagged Alliance 2, and the early games in the Tomb Raider series. Silent Hill 4: The Room is currently 30% off on GOG.