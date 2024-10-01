'Dungeon crawler' enters the Merriam-Webster dictionary alongside 'touch grass' and 200 other new words and phrases

Earlier today, Merriam-Webster announced that it'd added 200 new words and phrases to its online dictionary in its latest effort to maintain relevance in the arms race against the ever-changing English language. We can only guess at what arcane metrics and procedures Merriam-Webster follows to determine when and why a term is worthy of entering its record, but I do know this: "dungeon crawler" is in there now, and that's pretty neat.

To paraphrase countless essayists who weren't sure how to start their school papers: Merriam-Webster defines a "dungeon crawler" as "a videogame where the gameplay is primarily focused on defeating enemies while exploring a usually randomly generated labyrinthine or dungeon-like environment." According to the dictionary, its first known use was in 1989, which—considering that people were making games like dnd and Moria back in the '70s—seems a little late to me, but I'm not Merriam or Webster.

Other new additions range from foods like "burrata" and "capicola"—Tony Soprano would be thrilled—to media genre terms like "true crime" and "beach read." Phrases like "nepo baby," "cash grab," and "late capitalism" round out the political and economic entries, which probably isn't some kind of troubling omen.

"Our lexicographers monitor a huge range of sources to select which words and definitions to add,” said Peter Sokolowski, Editor at Large for Merriam-Webster. "From academic journals to social media, these give us a very thorough view of the English language."

I don't envy Merriam-Webster's task, given how quickly terms and phrases can be swept up in the maelstrom currents of our digital hellscape until they spill out into common parlance. The dictionary made a pretty quick turnaround on "touch grass," though. You'll probably want a screenshot of that one. I'm sure it'll get plenty of use.

I am, of course, left wondering what videogame terms will hit the dictionary next. "FPS" and "MMORPG" have already gotten the Merriam-Webster treatment; if dungeon crawlers made it in, "roguelike" seems like a logical next step. Maybe a dictionary will be brave enough to tackle "immersive sim" or "Metroidvania" so we can finally put those arguments to bed.