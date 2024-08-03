To celebrate Baldur's Gate 3's first birthday, Larian announces a 'Channel From Hell' on YouTube for 'community-focused' and 'never-before-seen' videos

To help mark a full year since Baldur's Gate 3's release, Larian has revealed a new "Channel From Hell" on YouTube. Though the studio has not yet uploaded anything, it wrote on X, "The Everything App" that the "community-focused" channel is set to "feature regular and never-seen-before videos which will arrive this summer."

It's hard to believe we're already at the one-year anniversary of Baldur's Gate 3's launch, but it was one year ago today that we all loaded into that character creator, made some kind of really hot orc or elf, and then toggled the armor display to reveal Penis D (or some variation on that theme).

And after all that time, the magic hasn't really worn off. I've got almost 300 hours logged and I'm still pondering my next playthrough. Even as Larian commits to future RPGs outside the Forgotten Realms, the studio is actively interacting with its fanbase and still planning some updates to Baldur's Gate 3, like the modding and villainy-focused Patch 7.

The Channel From Hell is a clear play on Baldur's Gate 3's pre-release Panels From Hell, live events where Larian developers would show off new features coming to the game in early access. You may recall that it was at Larian's final Panel From Hell that we first glimpsed the infamous ursine sex scene featuring hunky elf Druid Halsin.

I've definitely missed the Panels From Hell since Baldur's Gate 3's release, and the Channel From Hell seems like it could really fill that void. It's also of a piece with Larian's very direct, embedded social media strategy, like on its active TikTok channel. The Channel From Hell is empty at the moment, but we should expect its first uploads before the end of the summer.

We had a bit of our own one-year anniversary celebration for Baldur's Gate 3 as well: PCG online editor Fraser Brown attended the Barcelona summit for Larian's next project and conducted a sweeping interview with Larian boss Swen Vincke and Baldur's Gate 3 writer Adam Smith. Among other interesting tidbits, Fraser discovered that Larian had already made playable prototypes for Baldur's Gate 4 or a Baldur's Gate 3 expansion before deciding on a different path.