Diablo 4: How to get Stygian Stones and summon Tormented Echoes

Those playing the Diablo 4 preview of season four in the public test realm might be a little curious as to how the new Tormented Echoes work. These supercharged versions of regular bosses are significantly tougher to beat, but offer better rewards, such as a Resplendent Spark for uber unique crafting the first time you beat each one.

There will be six Torment bosses in season four, each of which require a special material called Stygian Stones in order for you to summon them. You might also be interested in how the new Tempering system works for customising affixes on your gear. Otherwise, here's how to summon the new Tormented Echoes bosses and get the materials you need.

How to get Stygian Stones

Get Stygian Stones by completing The Pit (Image credit: Blizzard)

The main ingredient required to summon Torment bosses are Stygian Stones, which you can get by completing The Pit. You first unlock this rift-like dungeon in torment world tier via a priority quest that'll introduce you to the Runeshard currency needed to open it. You can get Runeshards from Whispers , by opening Legion or Helltide chests, or finishing Nightmare Dungeons .

When starting out you'll get one or two Stygian Stones per run, and you'll need three overall to summon a Tormented Echo. It's also important to note that, like other boss materials, Stygian Stones are tradeable between players, so when season four rolls around you'll be able to purchase them with gold. If you're running The Pit co-op then only the person whose world it is will be rewarded the stones.

How to summon Tormented Echoes

Tormented Echoes cost a lot more materials to summon (Image credit: Blizzard)

You can summon Tormented versions of bosses at their usual lairs and altars on Torment world tier, but here's the kicker; you need five times the materials per boss summon. To call up Torment Varshan for instance, you'll require five of each Malignant body part instead of just one. Thankfully, it's easier to get boss materials now due to them dropping more frequently.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tormented Echo material costs Boss Materials Torment Varshan Three Stygian Stones, five Gurgling Heads, Blackened Femurs, Trembling Hands, and Malignant Hearts Torment Grigoire Three Stygian Stones and 25 Living Steel Torment Zir Three Stygian Stones and 45 Exquisite Blood Torment Beast in the Ice Three Stygian Stones, 45 Distilled Fear, and 250 Sigil Powder (to craft his Nightmare Dungeon sigil) Torment Duriel Three Stygian Stones, ten Mucus-Slick Eggs and Shards of Agony Torment Andariel Three Stygian Stones, ten Sandscorched Shackles and Pincushioned Dolls

Though they don't seem to have any new attacks, Tormented Echoes spawn at level 200, and have massive health pools. Any elites they summon during the fight will also be of a significantly higher level, so make sure your character is in tip-top shape before facing any of them. Defeating a Torment boss will get you far better rewards than the regular version, including 925 gear, and a guaranteed Resplendent Spark on first completion.