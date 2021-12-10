Every trailer at The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards were chunky this year: Over three hours of awards, trailers, and celebrity appearances. It was easily the biggest show Geoff Keighley and company have put on: A bunch of interesting game reveals (Alan Wake 2, nice) were joined by some major movie and TV promos this year. Back in 1999, it would've been hard to imagine Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss showing up to a videogame award show to promote an Unreal Engine demo, but here we are.
There were awards too—it's in the name of the show and all—and you can see all the winners here. Check out all the big trailers below:
Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Star Wars Eclipse
This is the Star Wars game being made by Quantic Dream. It's set hundreds of years before the movies, during the High Republic Era.
Wonder Woman
A Wonder Woman game from the makers of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War.
Tunic
Announced at The Game Awards: A March 16, 2022 release date for the cute fox game we've been following for years now.
King of Fighters 15
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
A multiplayer Texas Chainsaw Massacre game is coming. It's a little surprising given how dominant Dead by Daylight is in the genre, but we'll see how it goes.
Homeworld 3
The first Homeworld 3 gameplay trailer was shown during the preshow and it teases a stylish galactic cataclysm.
The Expanse: A Telltale Series
Telltale games is making a TV spin-off adventure game. We checked and, no, you haven't been sucked into a wormhole and deposited in 2015.
Alan Wake 2
Got to hand it to The Game Awards: Any event is a good event when Sam Lake shows up.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC (finally)
Finally, we can stop pretending like this wasn't going to happen.
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (the movie)
Sonic Frontiers (this one is a game)
Horizon: Forbidden West
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
Slitterhead
Slitterhead is a new horror game by Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama, with a soundtrack by Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka.
Nightingale
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Somerville
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Well, how about that? It's a sequel to Relic's 2011 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, made by Saber Interactive.
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Warrior Priest
Tchia
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Forspoken
Saints Row
Dune: Spice Wars
It's been a long time since a new Dune RTS released!
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
Among Us VR
Genshin Impact (Yun Jin gameplay reveal)
Steelrising (a new RPG from Spiders)
Metal: Hellsinger
Star Trek: Resurgence
A new Star Trek game from former Telltale developers.
Rumbleverse
A Plague Tale: Requiem
Dying Light 2: Stay Human
CrossfireX
So is this game coming to PC, or? We're not sure. Weird if it doesn't, though!
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
GTFO
Halo TV show
Rocket League
Thank you Psyonix for embracing the only Rocket League rule that matters.
Elden Ring
The Matrix Awakens (the UE5 demo)
This didn't look that cool during the show—seemed like an on-rails shooter—but it's apparently a photographic-looking Unreal Engine 5 open city you can drive around. Neat. Why the heck isn't it on PC?
The Matrix Resurrections clip
This movie feels like a reaction to Jean Baudrillard's comment that "The Matrix is the kind of film about the Matrix that the Matrix itself could have produced."
Arc Raiders
Arc Raiders is the new game from former EA boss Patrick Söderlund.
PUBG goes free
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds goes free-to-play in January.
Lost Ark
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
Fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to Steam.