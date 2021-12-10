Every trailer at The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards were chunky this year: Over three hours of awards, trailers, and celebrity appearances. It was easily the biggest show Geoff Keighley and company have put on: A bunch of interesting game reveals (Alan Wake 2, nice) were joined by some major movie and TV promos this year. Back in 1999, it would've been hard to imagine Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss showing up to a videogame award show to promote an Unreal Engine demo, but here we are.

There were awards too—it's in the name of the show and all—and you can see all the winners here. Check out all the big trailers below:

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Star Wars Eclipse

This is the Star Wars game being made by Quantic Dream. It's set hundreds of years before the movies, during the High Republic Era.

Wonder Woman

A Wonder Woman game from the makers of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War.

Tunic

Announced at The Game Awards: A March 16, 2022 release date for the cute fox game we've been following for years now.

King of Fighters 15

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

A multiplayer Texas Chainsaw Massacre game is coming. It's a little surprising given how dominant Dead by Daylight is in the genre, but we'll see how it goes.

Homeworld 3

The first Homeworld 3 gameplay trailer was shown during the preshow and it teases a stylish galactic cataclysm.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Telltale games is making a TV spin-off adventure game. We checked and, no, you haven't been sucked into a wormhole and deposited in 2015.

Alan Wake 2

Got to hand it to The Game Awards: Any event is a good event when Sam Lake shows up.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC (finally)

Finally, we can stop pretending like this wasn't going to happen.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (the movie)

Sonic Frontiers (this one is a game)

Horizon: Forbidden West

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Slitterhead

Slitterhead is a new horror game by Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama, with a soundtrack by Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka.

Nightingale

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Somerville

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Well, how about that? It's a sequel to Relic's 2011 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, made by Saber Interactive.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Warrior Priest

Tchia

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Forspoken

Saints Row

Dune: Spice Wars

It's been a long time since a new Dune RTS released!

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Among Us VR

Genshin Impact (Yun Jin gameplay reveal)

Steelrising (a new RPG from Spiders)

Metal: Hellsinger

Star Trek: Resurgence

A new Star Trek game from former Telltale developers.

Rumbleverse

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

CrossfireX

So is this game coming to PC, or? We're not sure. Weird if it doesn't, though!

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

GTFO

Halo TV show

Rocket League

Thank you Psyonix for embracing the only Rocket League rule that matters.

Elden Ring

The Matrix Awakens (the UE5 demo)

This didn't look that cool during the show—seemed like an on-rails shooter—but it's apparently a photographic-looking Unreal Engine 5 open city you can drive around. Neat. Why the heck isn't it on PC?

The Matrix Resurrections clip

This movie feels like a reaction to Jean Baudrillard's comment that "The Matrix is the kind of film about the Matrix that the Matrix itself could have produced."

Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders is the new game from former EA boss Patrick Söderlund.

PUBG goes free

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds goes free-to-play in January.

Lost Ark

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Fighting game Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming to Steam.

Thirsty Suitors

Synced: Off-Planet

DokeV

Babylon's Fall

Planet of Lana

Have a Nice Death