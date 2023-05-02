How to get Star Wars Force abilities in Fortnite

Anakin and Padme are in Fortnite and they've brought a galaxy of Star Wars abilities, skins, and equipment to Fortnite. This isn't the first time Star Wars and Fortnite have collaborated, and in this week's update to Fortnite chapter 4 season 2 there are a bunch of May the Fourth exclusive quests and unlockables.

Perhaps the most fun additions to this patch are the bonkers Force abilities, which allow for you to crumple your opponents without even picking up a gun. We've got you covered on how to find Rift Gates and access Star Wars Force abilities so you can guarantee the battle is yours, chosen one.

Where to find Star Wars Rift Gates in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Rift Gates are marked by the lightsaber-shaped symbol on your map that will be either blue, green, or red. Briefly after you drop and search for gear, the Rift Gate symbol will appear on the map indicating that there is a mentor willing to teach you a Force ability. The location changes each match, so mind your map if you want to visit one. Race over to that map pin and you'll run into Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, or Darth Maul. Each one grants you a different Force ability and a courtesy lightsaber when you talk with them and enter the Rift Gate:

Force Pull : blue lightsaber (Anakin)

: blue lightsaber (Anakin) Force Push : green lightsaber (Obi-Wan)

: green lightsaber (Obi-Wan) Force Throw: red lightsaber (Darth Maul)

Force Pull lets you pull objects and players towards you while Force Push does the opposite. Force Throw allows you to destroy the environment around you and whip it at whoever is in your line of sight.

With your newfound weapons you'll innately run faster, gain the ability to double jump, and have one of those three Force powers. You can only perform Force abilities while wielding a lightsaber, so make sure to keep it equipped during combat.