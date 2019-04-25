Fortnite: Endgame lets you fight Thanos with Avengers weapons

With Avengers: Endgame out today, Thanos has also returned to Fortnite, and he's brought along an army of chitauri this time. To stop him from once again finding the Infinity Stones, players will be able to equip Avengers items, including Captain America's shield and Thor's axe, Stormbreaker. Check out the trailer for the limited time mode above.

The chitauri team must hunt down Infinity Stones, with the first player to capture a stone becoming Thanos himself. The big purple tyrant has a supercharged punch, a powerful beam attack and the ability to leap across great distances. The chitauri also start with a laser rifle, grenades and a jetpack. As more Infinity Stones are gathered, Thanos and his minions grow more powerful.

Luckily, the Avengers team has some help in the form of heroic items that can be found in chests scattered across the map, as well as a special mythical Avengers item that they'll need to use a treasure map to find. Both teams can respawn if they're killed, but the heroes lose the ability if Thanos finds all six Infinity Stones.

Check out the LTM patch notes below and learn more about the current state of the game in our article on everything we know about Fortnite season 9.

Endgame features a team of heroes fighting to stop Thanos and his Chitauri from claiming all six Infinity Stones.

Both teams respawn when eliminated until the other side completes their objective.

On one side is the Hero team. Heroes respawn when eliminated until the enemy team has found all six Infinity Stones.

Heroes start with a treasure map that leads directly to a Mythic Avengers item.

Other Avengers items can be found in Chests throughout the map.

The goal for the Hero team is to destroy the Chitauri army and defeat Thanos.

Team Thanos is comprised of Chitauri Invaders and Thanos himself.

Chitauri Invaders start with a powerful laser rifle, an anti-structure grenade attack, and a jetpack that lets them briefly leap high into the air.

The first Chitauri to recover an Infinity stone will be transformed into Thanos.

Thanos has a powerful punch, a destructive beam attack, and the ability to jump high into the air and then smash anything in his way when he comes back down.

Each time an Infinity Stone is claimed, Thanos' abilities grow more powerful and the Chitauri gain health.

Reality Stone (Red) = Heath & Shields doubled (1000->2000).

Soul Stone (Orange) = Siphon activated (grants Thanos shields only).

Mind Stone (Yellow) = Jump height doubled.

Space Stone (Blue) = Ground Pound AOE size tripled, damage x6.

Time Stone (Green) = Big knockback added to each hit, damage x3.

Power Stone (Purple) = Laser damage x6.

If Thanos & the Chitauri find all six Infinity Stones, Heroes will no longer be able to respawn.

The goal for Thanos and his army is to find the stones and then eliminate the remaining heroes.

It sounds like one of the more involved LTMs, with a lot more going on than the last Avengers event. It let one player become Thanos, but he didn't get to bring along his army.

Fortnite: Endgame is live now and also comes with bug fixes and other tweaks. Read the full patch notes here.