Football Manager 2020 and Watch Dogs 2 are free on the Epic Games Store

A fresh trio of free games is now yours for the taking on the Epic Games Store. It's quite a mix this week: You've got the sports management sim Football Manager 2020, the third-person shoot-hacker (hack-shooter?) Watch Dogs 2, and Stick It to the Man, a story about a guy who has a giant pink spaghetti arm growing out of his head.

Football Manager 2020 looks like a very niche sort of game, but it's very good at what it does—"Another superb entry that feels tailor-made for the series' most dedicated players," we said in our 87/100 review—and a lot of people really seem to like it: It's been out for nearly a year and there are currently nearly 68,000 people playing it on Steam, according to Steam Charts, good enough to make it a top-ten game. (There's no Epic Games Store charts equivalent, so we have to look to Steam for such things.) That's a good pickup all on its own.

Watch Dogs 2 didn't make quite as solid an impression when it came out in 2016, but it does have Marcus Holloway instead of Aiden Pearce, which we noted as a big plus. "We’re a bit tired of mopey, edgy videogame protagonists, which Aiden Pearce embodied completely. This time around, Marcus and his support cast in the hacker collective DedSec are likable, funny people, and it’s good to see a black lead in a big-budget game," we said at the time. Ah, well.

Stick It to the Man, well, I'll just let the game's description speak for itself: "Hard hat tester, Ray, has a bizarre accident and wakes up with a giant pink spaghetti arm sticking out of his brain! With his awesome new powers he can read minds and change the world with stickers but he’s on the run for a crime he didn’t commit." Okay then.

FM2020, Watch Dogs 2, and Stick It to the Man are all free for the taking until September 24. Next week's freebie, unless things go terribly wrong somehow, will be RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 Complete Edition. For even more free stuff, keep your eyes on our list.