Final Fantasy XIV gameplay video shows character customisation; is colourful

The beta for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launches on Saturday , and the whet our appetites Square Enix has released a lengthy video showing the rebooted MMO's colourful over world, as well as its character customisation interface. The narration is in Japanese, but the colours kinda speak for themselves. The game footage is equal parts garishly cute and... kinda creepy, which I guess we've come to expect from Final Fantasy.

Set to launch globally on August 27, those who have pre-ordered the title will gain access on August 24. Square Enix hasn't been stingy with the pre-release footage: A Realm Reborn's new world was showcased last month . For those eager to jump into the game right now, a benchmarking tool exists with a character creation tool built in. You could spend the next 290-odd hours doing that.