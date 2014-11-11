Final Fantasy XIII to get resolution options

How's that for timing? Final Fantasy XIII-2's PC release date announcement caused me to wonder if it would be as bad a port job as FFXIII. Now, Square Enix has revealed that they're also improving the previous port. Final Fantasy XIII will soon be updated with resolution options and graphics settings.

"The FINAL FANTASY XIII team have been working hard to improve your experience on Steam and we're happy to announce the following changes will be rolled out at the beginning of December," the team wrote in a community announcement.

Here is the update's sole patch note:

"Custom resolutions (720p, 1080p...) and graphic options will be added."

The update is due out at the start of December.