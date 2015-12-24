Popular

Final Fantasy 6 mod project plans to fix sprites

By

Final Fantasy VI

We've seen some good remasters on PC this year: Resident Evil, Homeworld, Grim Fandango. Final Fantasy VI is not one of them. It seems to be a port of the mobile edition, complete with reworked visuals that bleach the original sprites into a brighter, almost rasterised style. That might not be an issue for many, but if you're looking for a faithful recreation of the original—not so great.

Modders are on the case. Jed Lang in the Steam forums has already found a way to repeal the filter that smooths the sprites' pixellated edges out, and you can see the results above. There's a download on this thread.

Work is ongoing, and modders hope to eventually replace the sprite sheet with the original SNES artwork to turn this FFVI release into the definitive version.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments