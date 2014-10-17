Final Fantasy 14 trailer details patch 2.4

Square Enix has produced a lengthy trailer detailing the major additions of Final Fantasy XIV's 2.4 patch. This time around, Shiva is being added to the mix—with players taking on the ice elemental as part of the Akh Afah Amphitheatre.

Also, you've had the Binding Coil, you've had the Second Coil... now, it's time for the The Final Coil of Bahamut. In addition to that, two more dungeons are being added.

Also, also there's a new class, the Rogue, and a new job, the Ninja. There's also the new scenario, Dreams of Ice, and a bunch of side-quests—just for good measure.

In all, it sounds like a big patch, which is why it takes more than eight minutes to get through its trailer preview. Patch 2.4 is due out later this month.