Entanglement: a gorgeous, free puzzle game

How about a nice relaxing puzzle game to start the day? Entanglement plays like an ancient oriental board game. Your aim is simply to match the hexaganol tiles to create the longest line possible. As you can tell from the screen shot above, it doesn't stay simple for long. It's beautiful, addictive and free. Check it out.

You create your line by placing hexagonal tiles. Each tile has a number of routes carved into it, and you can to rotate the tiles to guide your line down new paths. Here's where it gets really addictive. You get bonus points for doubling back and sending your route through tiles you've previously placed. Just when you think you've reached a dead end, you can place a crafty U-turn that sends your red line snaking back through ten or more tiles and then - Blammo! 100 points and an enormous sense of satisfaction.

Pretty soon I realised that it's possible to plan ahead and position the unused routes on each tile to set up a secondary path that can hopefully be used to double back later on. There's also a backup tile that you can swap in at will. This allows you to snatch a tile with a convenient U-turn to use later on.

Once you've earned yourself a respectable score, you can upload it to the global leaderboard, which means picking suitably Zen name for yourself. This is how I came to be known as Daring Aromatic Hedgehog. Click here to play the game. Give it a whirl, and tell us your high score and Zen name in the comments.