Embracer report suggests the KOTOR remake isn't delayed after all

Despite a recent Bloomberg report (opens in new tab)that the Knights of the Old Republic remake was "delayed indefinitely," the game might still be on its way this year.

According to a financial report (opens in new tab) from Embracer Group, the IP-hungry (opens in new tab) parent company of the studios working on the game, "One of the Group's AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the Group," and that it isn't "expecting any material delays for the title based on this transition." The company said the delay was to "ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title."

That sure sounds like it could be the result of what Bloomberg called a "studio shakeup" after the project suddenly lost two directors after the higher-ups were unimpressed with a vertical slice, or an internal demo to showcase the progress of the game. As a result, developers at the studio told Bloomberg they didn't expect it to come out until 2025.

Embracer didn't say what developer the project has moved to, but it could be Saber Interactive, who we know started working on the game alongside Aspyr in May. At the time, Saber called the remake a "massive, massive product" that would "require a lot of effort and time to make good."

The Knights of the Old Republic remake only has one trailer (opens in new tab) that is more mood than anything. The scope of the remake and how much has been changed and kept from the almost 20-year-old game is still unclear. Whatever it is, it's clearly giving its developers trouble.