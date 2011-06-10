E3 2011: Far Cry 3 dev: "Games flirt with vulgarity. If done incorrectly, they become pornography"

Ubisoft Montreal's Jason Vandernberghe has been talking to PC Gamer about how games deal with mature content. Far Cry 3 is set to be an M-rated game when it releases next year, but the narrative designer stressed the badge doesn't give developers reason to pack games full of filth. He also hinted Far Cry 3 might be more of a cerebral experience than gamers who spent FC2 burning everything might expect.

Speaking from the show floor this morning, Vandernberghe told PCG: "We're rated M, so we can do just about anything we want... mwahaha! It is absolutely my ambition to flirt with, and not cross the taste barrier.

"A lot of games flirt with vulgarity. And I think if done incorrectly, vulgarity becomes pornography. I'm not here to make pornography. I'm here to make an entertaining, mature experience. I think that's our goal and hopefully it comes through. One of the great things about Far Cry is that we're in an environment where anything goes. That said, to me, Far Cry has never been about whether you're going to be good or evil. It's a game about a fairly decent guy who is... not a law-abiding citizen."

Jason also gave us some hints as what to expect from Far Cry 3: "A gun is one way to solve many problems in this kind of environment. It's absolutely not the only one. One of the things we want to focus on in our narrative is the consequences of heroism. I'm the narrative director. My goal is to address that in as mature a way - sophisticated isn't the right word - believable - a way as I can."

Far Cry 3 is due for release next year. You can read Graham's preview here . Do you think games flirt with vulgarity? Maybe just a little bit?