Dying Light 2 update adds fan-requested feature from the original Dying Light

Audio player loading…

It's not unusual for game sequels to disappoint fans of the original by leaving out beloved features. Dying Light 2 was no exception: While the open world zombie sandbox got plenty of good reviews (including mine) and a mostly positive response from fans, there were complaints about the lack of zombie ragdolling and weapon repair systems sported in the original.

Also: there was no X-ray. In the original Dying Light, if you stunned a zombie with an attack there'd be a moment of time-slowdown and you'd see the zed's skeleton through their bodies. Y'know, like an X-ray. If you followed up with another attack you could see the zombie's bone's shatter and break inside their infected bodies. It's a bit reminiscent of Sniper Elite's brutally gory kills where you can see bones (and other NSFW stuff ) being splintered in slow motion as a bullet passes through them.

Dying Light 2 was patched to version 1.7.2 yesterday in anticipation of the Bloody Ties DLC (opens in new tab). Along with darker nights, outfit previews, and other quality of life improvements, plus plenty of bug fixes, X-ray has been added to Dying Light 2 in the patch, though the feature sounds like it's still in beta.

"The all-time loved feature from Dying Light is back! X-ray is available and will make your gameplay more memorable!" the patch notes say (opens in new tab). "Please keep in mind that this is the first phase of this feature, and we will work in the future to make it iconic for Dying Light 2 Stay Human – your feedback is appreciated, so smash some bones and let us know what you think about it!"

I couldn't deny the urgency of so many exclamation points used in the space of a single paragraph, so I jumped into the patched game to try it out. After running around the streets bashing zombies with a mace and a fire extinguisher on a stick, I did see the new X-ray effect happen a few times. It's not quite as intense an effect as it was in the original Dying Light, at least not yet.

For comparison, here's a clip of the X-ray feature from the original game:

And here's a gif of the couple of times I saw it in Dying Light 2:

There were other times where I think I could hear the effect kick in, without actually seeing the bones of the zombie appear. But, like Techland says, it's basically in beta at the moment, and it may be a while before Dying Light 2 can live up to Dying Light's original bone-crunching glory.

Here are the full patch notes for Dying Light 1.7.2.

Gameplay updates:

The Nights in The City got darker! Overall darkness is way deeper than before

Throwable items trajectory implemented

Players can now run in the PK ship HUB

Outfits preview is available

Fixed an issue with the achievements not being granted to the players upon completion

Players will no longer be able to travel outside the playable area in Let’s Waltz quest

Waltz in Let’s Waltz quest will no longer be idle

You can no longer get stuck in a car during the Let’s Waltz quest

During the Let’s Waltz quest, toxic chemicals will reduce the player’s infection as usual

Fixed an issue where UV Safezone in Main Terminal Station was not fully functional

Hakon won’t fall asleep on the mattress in the Getting Stronger quest, allowing players to progress with the quest

The toxic area near Downtown and The Wharf will deal damage again

Howler’s alert indicator will be shown correctly

The death screen will be shown correctly when defeated in the Challenge

Collectibles from Chapter 2 will not count toward the achievements

Fixed an issue where the grappling hook was unavailable during Hooked on the Thrill Challenge, and Nightrunner Trial 3

Multiple Challenges got fixed objective count and timers

The Wharf water tower will be correctly assigned to Peacekeepers upon the player’s decision

Virals will hear better, reacting to various sounds with more intensity

Fixed an issue where the Infected becomes unresponsive and dies

Damage scaling for fists and dropkicks is fixed, no longer allowing players to box through the game easily

You can no longer fall through the elevator

Fixed an issue with “Leaving the mission area” during the Twin Brothers’ quest

Added a new Craftmaster upgrading tutorial for the new players

The wardrobe is no longer blocking the exit in one of the safe zones

Frank’s door at the Fish Eye is now open during Explore Villedor mode, which will allow plates to get a collectible located there

Fixed AI outline during Rage Mode in one of the story quests

Fixed issues with Stamina not depleting during some of the Nightrunners’ trials

Co-op updates:

Users won’t encounter a black screen while activating windmill when one of the players is respawning

Animation of grabbing the player by infected should no longer freeze

You can now leave the game if the host dies during certain story quests

Fixed user’s online ID disappearing during some activities in co-op

UI/UX Updates:

Removed a glitch where a white box showed up when LMB was clicked

Fixed a display timer on Challenges from Chapter 1

Players will be no longer to see outside the map with the Photo Mode

Fixed lighting inside buildings during the day

AI clothes will not stretch in a long distance

Fixed some missing textures in the bazaar

Beehives are more aligned with the trees in the Prologue

Fixed the sound glitch that did not play any sound during the death screen

Biters will ragdoll correctly when dropkicked

Raindrops will be appropriately displayed on the water’s surface

Aiden’s Stash text fixes

Multiple Lightning/Brightness tweaks

Fixed an issue with previously looted bags being highlighted during survival sense

Fixed issues with missing textures

Parts of the player’s outfits are now displayed correctly in Photomode, and inventory

Fixed an issue with parkour music being stuck on one track indefinitely

Technical updates: