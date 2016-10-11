Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour out today

You can "always bet on Duke" (that's a line from the game, right?) to release his video game when he says he's going to, which is why Duke Nukem Forever came out in the '90s and everyone loved it. Today, Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour releases on your favourite digital game stores—it's a remaster of the iconic game but with a new graphics renderer, a developer's commentary, a rewind feature, new levels and other bits and bobs. Here's our interview with Gearbox's Scott Warr, which explains what's included in more detail.

And here's the launch trailer, which is peak 1990s: