BioWare's Dragon Age 2 has an hour and three-quarters worth of cut-scenes it has been revealed.

The 103-minute figure was revealed in the BBFC's rating of the game. Dragon Age 2 has - like it's predecessor - been rated with an 18 certificate, with no cuts made to its 'strong bloody violence'. This comes of no surprise considering the overhauled combat system that Dragon Age 2 sports, which looks to be more visceral than the one present in Origins.

[via EuroGamer ]